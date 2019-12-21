President Xi Jinping wants the Chinese military to become a world-class modern fighting force by 2035. Photo: AP
China’s military gets new rules to improve safety after series of fatal accidents
- Two new regulations will take effect from January 1 – on safety management and record-keeping
- The PLA has seen a number of crashes amid push to become a world-class modern fighting force
Topic | China military
President Xi Jinping wants the Chinese military to become a world-class modern fighting force by 2035. Photo: AP