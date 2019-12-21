President Xi Jinping wants the Chinese military to become a world-class modern fighting force by 2035. Photo: AP
China’s military gets new rules to improve safety after series of fatal accidents

  • Two new regulations will take effect from January 1 – on safety management and record-keeping
  • The PLA has seen a number of crashes amid push to become a world-class modern fighting force
Updated: 5:00am, 21 Dec, 2019

Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang is a senior China reporter, who focuses on diplomacy and defence. She joined the Post in 2016 and previously reported for China Review News Agency. Kristin is interested in security in northeast Asia and China's growing military might.