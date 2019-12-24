The Shandong has entered service after a ceremony in Sanya, Hainan province on December 17. Photo: Weibo
What’s in a name? A history lesson in the case of China’s new aircraft carrier the Shandong
- Warship is named after the province where it will be based, but it also carries a message aimed at reminding the PLA Navy to learn from past humiliations
- It was commissioned on the anniversary of the Beiyang Fleet, which was wiped out by the Japanese navy in 1895
Topic | China's military weapons
