A scene from the video of Hong Kong’s PLA garrison live-fire sea drills in the South China Sea, released by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV on Christmas Eve. Photo: Weibo
South China Sea live-fire drill for PLA’s Hong Kong garrison
- Maritime exercise featured in Christmas Eve video release by state broadcaster CCTV
- Accompanying report compares city’s defence to magical weapon of mythical Chinese hero Monkey King
Topic | South China Sea
