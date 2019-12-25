A scene from the video of Hong Kong’s PLA garrison live-fire sea drills in the South China Sea, released by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV on Christmas Eve. Photo: Weibo
China /  Military

South China Sea live-fire drill for PLA’s Hong Kong garrison

  • Maritime exercise featured in Christmas Eve video release by state broadcaster CCTV
  • Accompanying report compares city’s defence to magical weapon of mythical Chinese hero Monkey King
Topic |   South China Sea
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer

Updated: 11:29am, 25 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A scene from the video of Hong Kong’s PLA garrison live-fire sea drills in the South China Sea, released by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV on Christmas Eve. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer

Keegan is a reporter at the Post covering China in world affairs, including US-China relations and China's relationship with its neighbours. He has degrees from the University of Wisconsin, Madison and the University of Helsinki.