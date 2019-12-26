The Shandong, China’s second aircraft carrier, is based in the country’s far south. Photo: ifeng
China’s aircraft carrier the Shandong sails through Taiwan Strait after entering service
- Carrier makes journey through the strait monitored by the Taiwanese military, the island says
- It is the vessel’s first such operation since being commissioned, after it made a similar manoeuvre in November
