China launches its sixth Type 055 destroyer as its overseas ambitions increase. Photo: Handout
China steps up warship building programme as navy looks to extend its global reach
- Latest launches bring total number of PLA Navy ships built this year to 24
- Analysts say new ships have improved quality and capability but country is lagging behind in developing sailors’ technical skills
Topic | South China Sea
