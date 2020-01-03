Tsai paid tribute to her former chief of general staff Shen Yi-ming, who was one of the eight people killed in Thursday’s helicopter crash. Photo: AFP
Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen says island must safeguard national security in wake of Black Hawk crash
- ‘Continuing to stand by our posts is the best way to remember chief of general staff Shen Yi-ming,’ leader says
- Helicopter crash ‘made us realise that our soldiers need to work hard but their families need to work even harder’, she says after visiting relatives of the eight people killed
