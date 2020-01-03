Tsai paid tribute to her former chief of general staff Shen Yi-ming, who was one of the eight people killed in Thursday’s helicopter crash. Photo: AFP
Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen says island must safeguard national security in wake of Black Hawk crash

  • ‘Continuing to stand by our posts is the best way to remember chief of general staff Shen Yi-ming,’ leader says
  • Helicopter crash ‘made us realise that our soldiers need to work hard but their families need to work even harder’, she says after visiting relatives of the eight people killed
Sarah Zheng
