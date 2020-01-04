Shen Yi-ming pictured on a visit to troops on Quemoy island in October. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Military

Taiwan chief of staff Shen Yi-ming remembered as ‘outstanding’ commander following fatal helicopter crash

  • Former air force chief took part in a secret mission to Yemen and later played a key role in strengthening the island’s fleet of fighter jets
  • President Tsai Ing-wen warns armed forces to remain on alert following accident that killed eight senior personnel
Topic |   Taiwan
Kinling Lo
Updated: 12:00am, 4 Jan, 2020

