The missile was launched from a Type 094 nuclear submarine. Photo: AFP
China nuclear missile development steps up a gear with test of weapon capable of hitting US mainland

  • Military source says work on JL-3 ‘Big Wave’ has been separated from development of next generation Type 096 submarines to speed up process
  • Move is seen as a response to Donald Trump’s targeting of China, along with Russia and North Korea, in his deterrence strategy
Minnie Chan
Updated: 8:15pm, 4 Jan, 2020

