Taiwanese soldiers retrieve the black box from the Black Hawk helicopter which crashed killing eight military officers including chief of staff Shen Yi-ming. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Military

Taiwan Black Hawk crash investigation may take a year, air force says

  • Black box data will need to be cross-referenced with other information, including maintenance records, health of pilots and other factors
  • 80 per cent of potential mechanical factors ruled out
Topic |   Taiwan
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 2:30pm, 6 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Taiwanese soldiers retrieve the black box from the Black Hawk helicopter which crashed killing eight military officers including chief of staff Shen Yi-ming. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng joined the Post as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from Tufts University with a degree in international relations and film and media studies. She reports on China's foreign policy.