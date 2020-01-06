Taiwanese soldiers retrieve the black box from the Black Hawk helicopter which crashed killing eight military officers including chief of staff Shen Yi-ming. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan Black Hawk crash investigation may take a year, air force says
- Black box data will need to be cross-referenced with other information, including maintenance records, health of pilots and other factors
- 80 per cent of potential mechanical factors ruled out
Topic | Taiwan
