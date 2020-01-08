China is building a 10,700 tonne patrol vessel to boost its civilian fleet. Photo: Weibo
China starts work on US$97 million, 10,700 tonne civilian patrol vessel – its biggest ever
- Ship commissioned by Guangdong Maritime Safety Administration expected to go to sea in September next year
- Vessel designed to handle a range of tasks, from emergency operations and law enforcement to search and rescue missions and even tackling pollution
Topic | South China Sea
