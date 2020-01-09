A 1988 exhibition of Chinese missiles in Beijing featured this updated version of the Silkworm, used in the Iran-Iraq war. Photo: Xinhua
China and Iran: a relationship built on trade, weapons and oil
- Beijing supplied military hardware to Tehran in the Iran-Iraq war and has been among its top three arms suppliers in the past decade
- Chinese purchases of crude oil from Iran rocketed 22 per cent year-on-year in 2018
Topic | Iran
