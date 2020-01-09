China shows off its GJ-11 stealth combat drone at the National Day parade in Beijing in October. Photo: Simon Song
China has powerful military drones but won’t use them like the US, analysts say

  • The killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in a US air strike last week was clear evidence of the deadly power of modern unmanned aerial vehicles
  • But while China has been building up its own fleet of UAVs, analysts say it is unlikely ever to employ them for such an audacious mission
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen

Updated: 11:00pm, 9 Jan, 2020

Liu Zhen joined the Post in 2015 as a reporter on the China desk. She previously worked with Reuters in Beijing.