China’s leading nuclear submarine designer Huang Xuhua was presented with a top science award. Photo: Handout
China’s leading nuclear submarine designer Huang Xuhua awarded top science prize
- President Xi Jinping presents 93-year-old with his second major honour in just over three months
- Highest Science and Technology Award comes with a cash prize of US$1.15 million
Topic | China military
