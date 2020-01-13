The new Type 055 guided-missile destroyer Nanchang was commissioned at a ceremony in Qingdao on Sunday. Photo: Handout
China’s most advanced destroyer the Nanchang formally enters service in ‘leap forward’ for navy
- Ship is the first Type 055 guided missile destroyer to be commissioned into the PLA Navy and is one of the most advanced warships of its type in the world
- The next-generation warships will play a key role in aircraft carrier groups in future
