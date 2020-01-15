An F-16V pilot takes part in a drill at the Chiayi airbase in southern Taiwan on Wednesday. Photo: Facebook
‘If anything happens, we can scramble’: Taiwan’s air force pilots on the front line with mainland China
- They are on call around the clock to see off the Chinese jets that regularly try to probe island’s airspace
- Beijing has not flexed its military muscles after President Tsai Ing-wen’s re-election, but state media has suggested it’s an option
