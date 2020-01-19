Chinese coastguard vessel 5204 arrives in Manila for a “friendly visit” and sceptical welcome from some in the Philippines. Photo: Xinhua
China likely to step up coastguard port calls as part of South China Sea soft power play, analysts say
- Chinese vessel’s arrival in the Philippines opens way for new kind of diplomacy in disputed waters but it is also seen as reminder of less friendly persuasion
- Beijing military commentator sees visits as opportunities to improve communication and narrow scope for confrontation
Topic | South China Sea
Chinese coastguard vessel 5204 arrives in Manila for a “friendly visit” and sceptical welcome from some in the Philippines. Photo: Xinhua