The JARI killer drone is seen during its first sea trial at an undisclosed location. Photo: Handout
China’s new killer robot ship goes through its first sea trial

  • Unmanned surface vessel is said to be world’s first with multiple roles – anti-submarine, air defence and surface combat – and powerful weaponry
  • Defence industry magazine carries photos of the drone, dubbed the ‘mini Aegis destroyer’, undergoing testing
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen

Updated: 11:00pm, 17 Jan, 2020

