The JARI killer drone is seen during its first sea trial at an undisclosed location. Photo: Handout
China’s new killer robot ship goes through its first sea trial
- Unmanned surface vessel is said to be world’s first with multiple roles – anti-submarine, air defence and surface combat – and powerful weaponry
- Defence industry magazine carries photos of the drone, dubbed the ‘mini Aegis destroyer’, undergoing testing
Topic | Defence
