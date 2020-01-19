China’s DF-17 missiles pictured at the National Day parade in Beijing. Photo: AP
China and Russia’s push to develop hypersonic weapons raises fears of arms race with US

  • China became the first country to announce the deployment of the missiles, but Russia recently announced it had developed a much-more advanced version the Avangard
  • Defence analysts say the weapons are not a game-changer for now but could give Moscow extra leverage in negotiations with the US
Minnie Chan
Updated: 6:41am, 19 Jan, 2020

Minnie Chan is an award-winning journalist, specialising in reporting on defence and diplomacy in China. Her coverage of the US EP-3 spy plane crash with a PLA J-8 in 2001 near the South China Sea opened her door to the military world. Since then, she has had several scoops relating to China's military development. She has been at the Post since 2005 and has a master's in international public affairs from The University of Hong Kong.