China’s DF-17 missiles pictured at the National Day parade in Beijing. Photo: AP
China and Russia’s push to develop hypersonic weapons raises fears of arms race with US
- China became the first country to announce the deployment of the missiles, but Russia recently announced it had developed a much-more advanced version the Avangard
- Defence analysts say the weapons are not a game-changer for now but could give Moscow extra leverage in negotiations with the US
