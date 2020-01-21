Analysts say the People’s Liberation Army Air Force has high expectations of the J-20 stealth fighter’s capabilities. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Military

China must make more J-20 stealth jets to meet air force demand, say military analysts

  • People’s Liberation Army Air Force has high expectations of its ‘Powerful Dragon’ but not enough of them
  • Expert says J-20 numbers will have to at least double to maximise mission flexibility
Topic |   Defence
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 21 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Analysts say the People’s Liberation Army Air Force has high expectations of the J-20 stealth fighter’s capabilities. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen joined the Post in 2015 as a reporter on the China desk. She previously worked with Reuters in Beijing.