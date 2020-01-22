The US says China’s nuclear stockpile is expected to double over the next decade. Photo: Xinhua
China says it has ‘no intention’ of joining arms talks with US and Russia
- Washington has held two rounds of negotiations with Moscow aiming to reduce misunderstandings around security issues
- Beijing accuses the US of using its involvement as ‘a pretext to shirk and shift its own nuclear disarmament responsibilities’
