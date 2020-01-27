New research suggests China is becoming less dependent on imports of weapons and technology. Photo: Reuters
China is estimated to be the world’s second largest arms maker after US
- Country has also reduced reliance on foreign weapons and military technology as its own industry expands, according to new research
- Stockholm International Peace Research Institute puts total sales by Chinese arms firms at US$70 billion to US$80 billion in 2017
Topic | China military
New research suggests China is becoming less dependent on imports of weapons and technology. Photo: Reuters