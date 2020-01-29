The US Navy said the USS Montgomery was conducting a freedom of navigation patrol in the Spratly Islands. Photo: AP
US warship ‘sailed close to’ Chinese-occupied reefs in South China Sea
- USS Montgomery was 8.5 nautical miles from Fiery Cross Reef, think tank says
- Activities near Johnson South Reef ‘could possibly be more complicated, and more provocative’
