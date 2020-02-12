Two US MC-130J surveillance planes flew from the Kadena Air Base in Okinawa over the Taiwan Strait. Photo: US Special Operations Command
US sends surveillance planes over Taiwan Strait after Chinese war games
- Flyover was a message of support for Taipei and a warning to Beijing, according to analyst
- Two special mission aircraft flew from Okinawa base towards the South China Sea
Topic | Taiwan
