U-2 Dragon Lady in beautiful light
American spy plane pilots use China’s satellite navigation system Beidou as backup to GPS, US general says
- Pilots of U-2 ‘Dragon Lady’ reconnaissance aircraft have a receiver chip in their watches that allows them to access the Chinese, Russian and European positioning systems, US Air Combat Command Chief James Holmes says
- Beidou went into commercial operation in 2018 and a third-generation service is expected to be up and running later this year
Topic | Defence
U-2 Dragon Lady in beautiful light