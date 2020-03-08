U-2 Dragon Lady in beautiful light
American spy plane pilots use China’s satellite navigation system Beidou as backup to GPS, US general says

  • Pilots of U-2 ‘Dragon Lady’ reconnaissance aircraft have a receiver chip in their watches that allows them to access the Chinese, Russian and European positioning systems, US Air Combat Command Chief James Holmes says
  • Beidou went into commercial operation in 2018 and a third-generation service is expected to be up and running later this year
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 9:50pm, 8 Mar, 2020

Liu Zhen joined the Post in 2015 as a reporter on the China desk. She previously worked with Reuters in Beijing.

