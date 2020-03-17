Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks to military staff at the Huoshenshan temporary hospital in Wuhan. Photo: Reuters
How China’s military took a frontline role in the coronavirus crisis
- Chinese President Xi Jinping, who gave army medical teams the heaviest responsibilities, says virus is now ‘basically curbed’ thanks to their efforts
- PLA’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences personnel have decades of experience including tackling Sars, Ebola, and the earthquake that shattered Sichuan in 2008
