Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks to military staff at the Huoshenshan temporary hospital in Wuhan. Photo: Reuters
How China’s military took a frontline role in the coronavirus crisis

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping, who gave army medical teams the heaviest responsibilities, says virus is now ‘basically curbed’ thanks to their efforts
  • PLA’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences personnel have decades of experience including tackling Sars, Ebola, and the earthquake that shattered Sichuan in 2008
Minnie Chan
Updated: 6:14am, 17 Mar, 2020

