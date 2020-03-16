The Chinese navy’s Daishandao is the country’s only hospital ship, but that could be about to change. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: China designs floating hospital to combat infectious diseases
- The ‘Emergency Medical Aid Ship’ will be able to handle coronavirus cases and patients with similar contagious respiratory diseases
- Its quarantine functions could also be modularised and replicated on Chinese warships and even cruise liners
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The Chinese navy’s Daishandao is the country’s only hospital ship, but that could be about to change. Photo: Reuters