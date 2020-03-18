The Long March-7A rocket shoots into the clouds after it was launched on Monday night. Photo: China News Service
China’s new Long March-7A rocket fails first launch
- Rocket encountered an ‘abnormality’ during its ascent Monday night, state media reported
- Failure could put a dent in China’s ambitious space plans for the year and affect planned launches of other rockets in the Long March family
