The Long March-7A rocket shoots into the clouds after it was launched on Monday night. Photo: China News Service
China’s new Long March-7A rocket fails first launch

  • Rocket encountered an ‘abnormality’ during its ascent Monday night, state media reported
  • Failure could put a dent in China’s ambitious space plans for the year and affect planned launches of other rockets in the Long March family
Topic |   China’s military
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 12:34am, 18 Mar, 2020

