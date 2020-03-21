The PLA Navy said the anti-submarine drill over the South China Sea took place earlier this month. Photo: Handout
Chinese naval planes conduct anti-submarine drills in South China Sea

  • Two aircraft worked together to identify ‘suspicious objects’ in disputed waters, PLA Navy captain says
  • With military tensions rising in region, China is keen to put its anti-submarine capabilities to the test, observer says
Teddy Ng
Updated: 5:41pm, 21 Mar, 2020

