The guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (left) launches a missile during a live-fire exercise on Thursday. Photo: US Navy
US Navy launches live-fire missiles in ‘warning to China’
- Unusual drill in the Philippine Sea a signal to the PLA that American forces can counter advanced threats, military observers say
- Exercise designed to support ‘security and stability in the Indo-Pacific’
Topic | South China Sea
The guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (left) launches a missile during a live-fire exercise on Thursday. Photo: US Navy