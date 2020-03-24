The guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (left) launches a missile during a live-fire exercise on Thursday. Photo: US Navy
US Navy launches live-fire missiles in ‘warning to China’

  • Unusual drill in the Philippine Sea a signal to the PLA that American forces can counter advanced threats, military observers say
  • Exercise designed to support ‘security and stability in the Indo-Pacific’
Minnie Chan
Updated: 8:05pm, 24 Mar, 2020

