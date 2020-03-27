The plan for a new-look US Marine Corps has been developed to address scenarios of possible conflicts with the Chinese navy in the Pacific. Photo: Reuters
Plans for trimmer, faster US Marines in Pacific ‘a threat’ to China
- 10-year plan to tailor military options for conflict with PLA in Pacific island chains inspired by rising China, says top Marine
- Analysts say disputed islands and reefs in East and South China seas part of US consideration in new strategy
Topic | China military reform
The plan for a new-look US Marine Corps has been developed to address scenarios of possible conflicts with the Chinese navy in the Pacific. Photo: Reuters