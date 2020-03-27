The plan for a new-look US Marine Corps has been developed to address scenarios of possible conflicts with the Chinese navy in the Pacific. Photo: Reuters
China /  Military

Plans for trimmer, faster US Marines in Pacific ‘a threat’ to China

  • 10-year plan to tailor military options for conflict with PLA in Pacific island chains inspired by rising China, says top Marine
  • Analysts say disputed islands and reefs in East and South China seas part of US consideration in new strategy
Topic |   China military reform
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 9:30pm, 27 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

The plan for a new-look US Marine Corps has been developed to address scenarios of possible conflicts with the Chinese navy in the Pacific. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE