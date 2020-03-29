Guided-missile destroyer the USS McCampbell carried out the US Navy’s second freedom of navigation operation in the South China Sea this year. Photo: Reuters
Beijing may step up drills in South China Sea amid rising tensions with US military, analysts say
- Chinese air force and navy simulated face-to-face encounters with invading aircraft and warships in latest exercises
- They took place the same day a US destroyer carried out a freedom of navigation patrol in the contested waters
Topic | South China Sea
