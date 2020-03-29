An F/A-18F Super Hornet launches from the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt in the Philippine Sea earlier this month. The warship is docked in Guam while its crew gets tested for the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
Sailors on warships like USS Theodore Roosevelt vulnerable as coronavirus spreads
- At least 36 crew from the American aircraft carrier have tested positive for Covid-19 and it has been quarantined in Guam
- Disease can be transmitted faster on such vessels where thousands of people work and live together in close quarters, experts say
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
