The Eastern Theatre Command’s latest exercise follows joint air and naval drills near Taiwan in February. Photo: Handout
China /  Military

Chinese air force’s drill ‘aimed at signalling deterrent around Taiwan’

  • 36-hour exercise simulates countering enemy planes during wartime, report says
  • People’s Liberation Army placing increasing emphasis on airborne early-warning and control aircraft, observers say
Topic |   China’s military
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 10:00am, 2 Apr, 2020

The Eastern Theatre Command’s latest exercise follows joint air and naval drills near Taiwan in February. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE