China has modified a JL-9 fighter for training pilots who will serve on its latest generation aircraft carrier. Photo: Sina
China /  Military

China develops fighter jet for training new generation aircraft carrier pilots

  • Adapted JL-9 designed for use with the catapult launch system on the Type 002 carrier, which is still in construction
  • Teaching a pilot how to take-off and land on a 300 metre flight deck takes two to three years, expert says
Topic |   China's military weapons
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 12:00pm, 5 Apr, 2020

China has modified a JL-9 fighter for training pilots who will serve on its latest generation aircraft carrier. Photo: Sina
READ FULL ARTICLE