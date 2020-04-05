China has modified a JL-9 fighter for training pilots who will serve on its latest generation aircraft carrier. Photo: Sina
China develops fighter jet for training new generation aircraft carrier pilots
- Adapted JL-9 designed for use with the catapult launch system on the Type 002 carrier, which is still in construction
- Teaching a pilot how to take-off and land on a 300 metre flight deck takes two to three years, expert says
Topic | China's military weapons
China has modified a JL-9 fighter for training pilots who will serve on its latest generation aircraft carrier. Photo: Sina