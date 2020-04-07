US military officials have requested an additional US$20 billion in funding from legislators to counter China’s military presence in the Indo-Pacific region. Photo: AP
US military requests US$20 billion in funding to counter Beijing’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region
- The request’s sweeping budgetary priorities include more air missile units, new radar warning systems and expanded training exercises
- It calls for nearly US$1.7 billion to fund a 360-degree air missile defence system in Guam
Topic | US-China relations
