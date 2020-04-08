China’s amphibious aircraft has already undergone land and lake tests. Photo: CGTN
China’s new ‘skiing’ plane to have sea test this year after coronavirus delay: reports
- Work on prototype of AG600 back to full capacity in Hubei as maker prepares for first maritime flight, according to state media
- The size of a Boeing 737, the aircraft can collect water for firefighting, and perform patrol and rescue operations
Topic | South China Sea
