China’s amphibious aircraft has already undergone land and lake tests. Photo: CGTN
China’s new ‘skiing’ plane to have sea test this year after coronavirus delay: reports

  • Work on prototype of AG600 back to full capacity in Hubei as maker prepares for first maritime flight, according to state media
  • The size of a Boeing 737, the aircraft can collect water for firefighting, and perform patrol and rescue operations
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 8 Apr, 2020

