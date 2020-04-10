The authors of the reports attack said an attack on China’s global trade would undermine its economy and threaten its stability. Photo: AP
US military researchers call for use of privateers against China
- Magazine published by US Naval Institute features articles titled ‘Unleash the Privateers!’ and ‘US Privateering Is Legal’
- But any such move would provoke a retaliation from China, military watchers say
Topic | US-China relations
The authors of the reports attack said an attack on China’s global trade would undermine its economy and threaten its stability. Photo: AP