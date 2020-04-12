China’s Liaoning, seen here in a file image, is the only aircraft carrier currently active in the Asia-Pacific region. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan scrambles warships as PLA Navy aircraft carrier strike group heads for the Pacific
- Liaoning, accompanied by two destroyers, two frigates and a combat support ship spotted by Japan as it passes through the Miyako Strait on Saturday evening
- Carrier is the only ship of its kind still operational in the region after USS Theodore Roosevelt and USS Ronald Reagan are forced to dock after crew are hit by Covid-19
