China launched its first 5G networks in November but its military is already looking ahead to even faster wireless technology. Photo: AFP
China’s military draws on 6G dream to modernise fighting forces and plan wartime scenarios
- Technology exists only in theory but People’s Liberation Army is already planning use on the battlefield
- Analysts question whether China’s military is evolved enough to handle advanced tech
