China’s second Type 075 helicopter carrier was launched on Wednesday and will now spend several months being fitted out with weapons systems and crew’s quarters. Photo: Weibo
China launches second Type 075 amphibious helicopter assault ship
- Celebrations marred by fire damage to sister ship two weeks earlier during fitting out at same shipyard in Shanghai
- It is unknown whether incident will delay scheduled sea trials and delivery to Chinese navy
Topic | Defence
