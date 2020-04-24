The Wuhan Institute of Virology is at the centre of a conspiracy theory about the origin of the new coronavirus. Photo: AFP
China / Military

Coronavirus: Wuhan lab at centre of conspiracy theory targeted by hackers

  • Staff email addresses and login credentials reportedly leaked and circulated online, but it’s not clear who was behind it
  • WHO, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and US CDC among those hit by the cyberattacks
Topic |   World Health Organisation
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 9:33pm, 24 Apr, 2020


