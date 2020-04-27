The Chinese coastguard, which is controlled by the armed police, has been at the front line as tensions rise in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
Beijing seeks boost for armed police, coastguard as tensions rise in South China Sea
- Paramilitary force will come under centralised command and it will get more resources under draft revision to the law
- It also sets out tasks and gives guidance on defence and combat at sea, including scenarios in which weapons can be used
