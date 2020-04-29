Japan’s first missile would focus on land targets, while the upgraded version would feature claw-shaped payloads, enhanced speeds and firing ranges to attack large surface ships, the ministry said.

China’s DF-17 hypersonic missile featured in the National Day military parade in October. Photo: AP

The defence ministry’s Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency is developing a scramjet engine to power the hypersonic missile with Tokyo-based Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

But its range would be limited to about 500km (310 miles) or less to keep within Japan’s “exclusively defence-oriented policy”.

The ministry has also said the HVGP would carry warheads that could penetrate aircraft carrier decks.

the disputed Senkaku archipelago It said the missile was being developed for defence of its “remote islands” in the southwest, referring to the Okinawa Islands and surrounding islets including– known as the Diaoyus in China.

uninhabited chain of islands Thein the East China Sea – about 420km (260 miles) from the main island of Okinawa – is claimed by Japan, China and Taiwan. The Japanese government bought three of the islands back from private owners in 2012, claiming the move was aimed at easing tensions over the archipelago, but it angered Beijing and sparked demonstrations in China.

Since then, China’s coastguard has conducted regular patrols near the islands, while the navy has also been increasingly active in the area, using the Miyako Strait – an international waterway between Okinawa and Miyako Island – as its gateway to the western Pacific.

Japan earmarked a total of 18.5 billion yen (US$172 million) for hypersonic missile research across its 2018 and 2019 budgets, and it plans to add another 25 billion yen (US$233 million) this year.

Beijing-based military analyst Zhou Chenming said if Japan successfully developed the weapon, it could be a threat to Chinese navy activities in the area and it may have an impact on strategic balance in the region down the track.

But he noted there had been delays in Japan’s previous weapons programmes.

“There are many uncertainties … from Japan’s internal politics to its diplomatic policy changes, as well as military technologies,” he said. “So we will need to keep an eye on how this programme proceeds over the next few years.”

Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle featured in the National Day military parade China and Russia are for now the only countries with hypersonic glide missiles in service. Russia’s nuclear-capablewent into operation in December. And China became the first country in the world to announce the deployment of a hypersonic weapon when its DF-17 missileon October 1.