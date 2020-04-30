The USS Bunker Hill (front) and the USS Barry have been conducting operations in the South China Sea. Photo: US Navy
China on ‘high alert’ as ‘troublemaker’ US patrols South China Sea
- Chinese military takes aim at operations by American warships near the Spratly and Paracel islands
- US says sweeping maritime claims in the area pose a threat to freedom of the seas
Topic | South China Sea
