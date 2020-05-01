The Liaoning is seen as having a big role in the Chinese military’s plan to unify Taiwan by force. Photo: AFP
China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier returns home from a month of training

  • Warship joined by at least five escort vessels and analysts say the drills were ‘very significant’ to show the strike group wasn’t hit by coronavirus
  • Latest exercises also seen as putting pressure on Taiwan’s pro-independence forces, with strike group sailing through the strait
Minnie Chan
Updated: 8:55pm, 1 May, 2020

