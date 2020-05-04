The Liaoning aircraft carrier takes part in drills in the South China Sea. A Chinese military strategist said taking back Taiwan should not be a top priority. Photo: AP
China /  Military

‘Too costly’: Chinese military strategist warns now is not the time to take back Taiwan by force

  • Qiao Liang, seen as a hawkish voice in China, says the focus should be on achieving ‘a good life’ for all Chinese
  • His remarks come amid rising nationalistic sentiment, with calls for Beijing to take action on the self-ruled island
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 10:00pm, 4 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Liaoning aircraft carrier takes part in drills in the South China Sea. A Chinese military strategist said taking back Taiwan should not be a top priority. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE