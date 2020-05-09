Chinese military medical personnel arriving in Wuhan in February to assist with the response to the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus spares China’s armed forces but disrupts PLA modernisation plans
- People’s Liberation Army has officially recorded no infections but disease fears have delayed recruitment, training and operations
- Analysts say Sars experience guided military’s prompt response, but combat effectiveness has been affected
Topic | China’s military
Chinese military medical personnel arriving in Wuhan in February to assist with the response to the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Reuters