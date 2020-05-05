China will launch a new version of its heavy-lift Long March 5 rocket on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
China /  Military

China to launch manned spacecraft prototype with new Long March 5B rocket

  • Modified version of country’s most powerful rocket will carry next-generation capsule designed to take astronauts to its planned space station
  • It will be able to launch and land with three crew members and up to 500kg of cargo, according to state media
Topic |   Space
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 5:49pm, 5 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China will launch a new version of its heavy-lift Long March 5 rocket on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE