The People’s Liberation Army has been at the forefront of China’s efforts to position itself as a global leader in the response to Covid-19. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus response: China’s military may have filled the gap left by the US but it’s only temporary, experts say
- The People’s Liberation Army has dispatched medical teams and vital supplies around the world to help fight Covid-19, but trust issues and a lack of experience are likely to curtail its ambitions to be a global leader, observers say
- PLA’s overseas operations are ‘taking place at a time when suspicions of Chinese activities abroad are already quite high’, expert on Indo-Pacific security affairs says
