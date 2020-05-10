The US Navy conducted four freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea in the first four months of 2020. Photo: AFP
US-China tensions in South China Sea fuelled by increase in military operations
- US aircraft have carried out 39 flights over waters near China – two of them close to Hong Kong – since start of the year, while navy has also ramped up its activity
- US defence secretary says he wants to boost investment in region
Topic | US-China relations
